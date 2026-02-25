KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The swift action of seven young men who dived into a lake to rescue a mother and her two young children following an accident at Tasik Biru, Kundang, near here on Sunday, has drawn the attention and praise of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar expressed his deep appreciation and said he was moved by the courageous act of the youths, who were willing to risk their own safety to save three lives.

“My sincerest appreciation to these seven young men. Your courage and sincerity reflect the values of humanity and compassion that are truly meaningful.

“I also pray that the mother and her two children are granted a full recovery and remain under the protection of Allah SWT,” he said.

Media reports today highlighted the bravery of the seven youths who jumped into the lake to rescue a woman and her two children after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the lake.

In the incident at about midnight, the woman, believed to be in her 40s, and her two daughters, aged three and six, were rescued before being taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama