KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — A total of 2,889 cases of bullying were recorded last year, comprising 740 cases in primary schools and 2,149 in secondary schools, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a written reply published on the Parliament portal, the ministry also disclosed that 3,570 cases of criminal misconduct were reported during the same period, involving 457 cases in primary schools and 3,113 in secondary schools.

The ministry stressed that it would not compromise on any form of disciplinary misconduct, including bullying and criminal activities, that occur in educational institutions.

“Among the disciplinary actions taken by schools are verbal warnings, written warnings, detention classes, caning, suspension and expulsion.

“Stricter disciplinary measures are imposed depending on the severity of the offence,” the ministry said in its written reply dated Feb 24.

The reply was issued in response to a question from V. Ganabatirau (PH–Klang) on the total number of bullying and crime cases recorded in schools nationwide last year and the measures taken by the ministry to address the issue.

According to the ministry, 2024 recorded the highest number of bullying cases to date, with 7,681 incidents nationwide, comprising 1,992 cases in primary schools and 5,689 in secondary schools.

The ministry attributed the increase to heightened awareness and improved compliance among students, teachers and school administrators following the enforcement of the ministry’s Circular Letter No. 12 of 2023 on bullying.

“The ministry has a clear mechanism through the provisions of the Circular Letters (SPI) as guidance for school administrators, including SPI No. 12 of 2023 on the Implementation of Guidelines for the Management of Bullying in Educational Institutions under the Ministry of Education Malaysia, and SPI No. 7 of 2011 on the Implementation of SOP 1:3:7 Reporting and Action for Addressing Student Disciplinary Issues,” the ministry said.

In addition, nationwide safety audits are being conducted to ensure that safety concerns are addressed effectively and that all school standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly adhered to.

As of Nov 19 last year, a total of 1,758 schools had undergone audits.

The ministry has also strengthened preventive measures through the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and the enhancement of mental health and psychosocial support programmes, including the placement of 523 new Guidance and Counselling Teachers in schools nationwide in 2025.

“The MOE has allocated RM3 million for the installation of CCTV in 200 dormitories to monitor high-risk areas. The project was fully completed on Nov 19, 2025.

“For 2026, the ministry has approved an additional RM5 million allocation for the installation of CCTV in 333 more boarding schools, as well as the appointment of 600 assistant dormitory wardens (MyPWAs), particularly to strengthen night-time monitoring,” it said. — Bernama