KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Members of the Cabinet have overall performed their duties with full integrity and met the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) set for each ministry, according to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

It said in a written reply published on the Parliament portal that the MADANI Government will not compromise on any breach of integrity.

“The government believes that accountability is not merely about punishment, but also involves correction, continuous improvement, and moral responsibility to the people.

“Therefore, a culture of high performance and integrity will continue to be strengthened to ensure that each ministry functions effectively, efficiently, and responsibly,” the department said in the reply to Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau).

According to JPM, the Madani government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principle of Cabinet accountability in accordance with the Federal Constitution, the principle of collective responsibility, and each minister’s individual accountability to Parliament and the people.

JPM said that this principle is implemented through performance monitoring based on KPIs and strategic plans, which require each ministry to set clear, measurable targets aligned with the Malaysia Madani Policy and the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“Achievements are evaluated regularly and monitored by relevant agencies such as the Madani Monitoring Unit and the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU).

“In addition, governance and integrity are reinforced through the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), the strengthening of the Audit Department, and efforts to empower the Special Cabinet Committee on Corruption,” it added. — Bernama