WUHAN, Feb 25 — A silent aircraft with rotors tucked inside its fuselage lifted off in front of an auditorium in downtown Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, drawing cheers from astonished onlookers who pulled out their phones to capture the spectacle of a machine that looked like it belonged on a sci-fi movie set, Xinhua reported.

However, this display on Tuesday featuring four distinct electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles outside the Hongshan Auditorium was not a film promotion, but the centrepiece of Hubei’s provincial meeting where local officials set its economic agenda.

By showcasing homegrown innovations on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday, Hubei signalled that China’s low-altitude economy, now a national strategic priority, is swiftly transforming from blueprint to reality.

The timing of this acceleration is critical. Industry executives and regulators increasingly view 2026 as the make-or-break year for eVTOL commercialisation, with multiple manufacturers racing to secure type certification and begin mass production.

“The year 2026 will be the key node for the low-altitude industry to ‘cross the chasm,’” said Huang Xiaofei, vice president of strategy at Volant Aerotech, based in east China’s Shanghai, in a recent interview.

“EVTOL, as the core technology direction for a trillion-yuan market, has moved from concept verification into the commercial sprint phase,” he said.

This national imperative was on full display in Wuhan. Among the four aircraft presented, the eVTOL from E-HAWK Technology, a 1.2-tonne vehicle, featured enclosed rotors for enhanced ground safety.

E-HAWK Technology Chairman Cai Xiaodong outlined a familiar two-track path to consumer adoption: direct purchase at a projected price below two million yuan, or a sharing model.

“In the future, it will be like hailing a ride-hailing service. You’ll use your phone in residential compounds or parks to call a real ‘flying taxi,’” he said, adding that a two-seat version is planned for this year, targeting low-altitude logistics and tourism.

Nearby, a hybrid tilt-rotor V1000 could be seen. This model was designed to overcome the range anxiety plaguing pure-electric rivals. With a range exceeding 1,000 km, it can reach Beijing in north China, south China’s Guangzhou or Shanghai from Wuhan without recharging.

“Pure electric eVTOLs’ biggest shortfall is range, which we solve with a hybrid range-extender system,” said Li Jia, deputy chief designer of Wuhan Xunqi Technology Co., Ltd.

The craft, which can carry 400 kg, has received acceptance of its type certificate application from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, a key step towards certification, with a first test flight planned for 2026.

One of the most striking vehicles on display was a prototype developed by Wuhan Fusheng General Aviation Co., Ltd., which the company dubs a flying “micro-intensive care unit (ICU).”

Unlike traditional helicopters which require emergency rescue costs that reach nearly 10,000 yuan (about RM5,619) per hour, this pure-electric craft could slash costs to around 2,200 yuan.

“Ours is the only aircraft that can complete triage, monitoring, and data synchronisation within the cabin,” said Chen Zhaoyan, executive president of the company, while revealing an interior designed to accommodate a stretcher and portable CT scanner.

The company will partner with the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in testing medicine and plasma transport capabilities later this year.

“We strive to make use of this technology accessible and affordable for ordinary people by 2027,” said Chen.

Amid the array of larger aircraft, a compact, clear-canopy flyer called SW01 stood out for its approachable design. It has a steering wheel and throttle instead of traditional aircraft controls.

With a target price below 500,000 yuan, its developer hopes to let people “safely take a spin” over parks and lakes.

The Wuhan showcase reflects a broader national push. Newly revised civil aviation law which comes into effect this July will clarify management rules for airspace below 300 metres, clearing a regulatory path for eVTOLs.

Five central government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, issued joint guidelines this month calling for coverage of at least 90 per cent of low-altitude public airways by ground mobile communication networks by 2027.

Hubei is now racing to stake its claim in this quest. The province is currently developing nine eVTOL models, four of which have completed test flights, according to local officials.

Key low-altitude manufacturing firms in Wuhan have seen revenues surge by over 30 per cent this year, building on a 2025 aviation industry output of 9.6 billion yuan in this city. — Bernama-Xinhua