Starved of work, filmmakers tell Putrajaya ‘hunger will kill us before the coronavirus’

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the extension of the current MCO that started January 13 to February 18 yesterday in a move that drew strong reactions from the public and business community. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The fresh round of movement control order (MCO) has again placed the advertising film industry in dire condition as curbs have forced its mostly daily-paid workers out of job and income, a group representing the sector said today.

“Desperation is an understatement for most of us. It is worse for those of us whose livelihood depends solely on daily wages,” said Khoo Kay Lye, head of the Advertising Film Producers Association (PPFIM).

“The Advertising Film Production industry is reeling from the full impact of the second MCO. As it is, we barely survived the first lockdown,” he added in a statement.

“All film production work has once again been halted. ‘No work, no food’ sounds like a bad broken record now. Does anyone even care? Is it an “every man for himself” fight for survival now?”

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the extension of the current MCO that started January 13 to February 18 yesterday in a move that drew strong reactions from the public and business community.

Immediately after the announcement over 30 industry representatives united to voice its opposition to the MCO extension.

The group under the banner “Industries Unite'', suggested confidence in the way the government has handled the pandemic is plunging.

It then called for better engagement and a comprehensive medium-term plan to stem the pandemic and keep the economy afloat.

PPFIM warned that prolonged lockdown could send most of its dependents into poverty.

“We are hopelessly in dire need to start work just so to stay alive. We cannot hold out much longer,” Khoo said.

“Withstanding hunger is one thing. Watching loved ones go hungry because we cannot afford food is devastating.”