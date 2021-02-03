Nor Azmie Diron appointed as new Selangor state secretary

Selangor finance officer Datuk Nor Azmie Diron (pic) takes over from Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya who will go on optional retirement on March 31. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Feb 3 ― Selangor finance officer Datuk Nor Azmie Diron has been appointed as the new Selangor state secretary effective today.

Nor Azmie takes over from Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya who will go on optional retirement on March 31.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Nor Azmie started his career in the civil service as an administrative and diplomatic officer in 1995 and has vast experience in managing several portfolios including entrepreneurship, finance and human resource management.

“He holds a Master of Information Technology Management from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and has served in several ministries including the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, the Entrepreneur Development Ministry and the Prime Minister's Department.

“Nor Azmie also held an important position in the Selangor State Economic Planning Unit before being appointed as the state finance officer in 2019,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin also said that the state government expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude to Mohd Amin for his services as the state secretary from 2016. ― Bernama