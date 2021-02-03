CAP: Be cautious when buying laptops, computers during Covid-19 pandemic

The demand for laptops and computers has increased following the emergence of online businesses and online learning. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 3 ― The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing devices such as laptops or computers during the Covid-19 pandemic as high demand for these devices has led to a spike in fraudulent activities.

In a statement today, CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said buyers were urged to watch out for possible scams as the demand for laptops and computers has increased following the emergence of online businesses and online learning.

If consumers opt to buy second-hand or refurbished devices or equipment, Mohideen said it would be advisable to do so from a reliable source and if possible from someone they know, and avoid purchasing from unknown sources via social media.

“The reason is if there is something wrong (with the product), you can easily find the person as compared with one who lives far away. There have been cases of people buying electronic items from other states only to discover that the equipment is defective,” he said.

He also advised consumers not to make hasty decisions when purchasing the necessary devices, and to seek advice from someone who is knowledgeable in the relevant field, before making any purchase.

“Scammers or opportunists have been targeting people who make hasty decisions. Hence, we reiterate our call for consumers to be wary when buying laptops or computers,” he added. ― Bernama