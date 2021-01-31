PM launches 5My aid for KL, Labuan, Putrajaya urban poor, giving out over 5,000 rice sacks a week

Over 5,000 sacks of rice will be given to the urban poor. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Federal Territories Ministry will give out over 5,000 sacks of rice for free weekly to low-income households in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya starting from this week, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin said this while launching the 5MY aid programme by the Federal Territories Ministry for the urban poor in the federal territories, with [email protected] being the latest addition to the programme.

“Today I also wish to share good news with the residents in the Federal Territories.

“The Federal Territories Ministry together with the cooperation of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Majlis Perwakilan Penduduk Wilayah Persekutuan through the [email protected] will start to contribute 5,750 sacks of rice for free each week to residents from the B40 households in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan starting from today.

“However, I also wish to remind all, during the distribution process, not to forget the need to continue complying with certain SOPs that have been set to protect ourselves from being infected with Covid-19,” he said in a speech broadcast live ahead of Federal Territories Day tomorrow.

In officially launching the 5MY programme today, Muhyiddin said that over 35,000 individuals and heads of households, and 331 low-cost housing areas in Kuala Lumpur had directly received assistance from the programme in 2020.

