Court remands husband, wife in connection with abuse of seven-year-old son, which resulted in the boy’s death

MELAKA, Jan 30 ― A husband and wife were remanded for seven days beginning today in connection with an abuse case, which resulted in the death of a seven-year-old boy.

Assistant registrar of the Melaka Magistrate's Court, Mohd Anuar Ostadi, issued the remand order, Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said.

A seven-year-old boy died in Taman Krubong Jaya here, yesterday, after he was believed to have been abused by his mother, 32, and stepfather, 38.

The child was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house in the 4pm incident, however, preliminary investigations found physical injuries on the victim's body.

The body was taken to Melaka Hospital Forensic Department for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ― Bernama