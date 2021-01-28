Sixteen detainees in Mantin police lockup test positive for Covid-19

Mohd Fazley said they were all close contact of a male detainee who tested positive for the virus after he was brought from Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEREMBAN, Jan 28 — Sixteen detainees at the Mantin police lockup in Nilai have been confirmed positive with Covid-19.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said they were all close contact of a male detainee who tested positive for the virus after he was brought from Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka.

“They will be transferred by the Health Ministry to the Sungai Buloh Prison Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Selangor under police security,” he said in a statement here today.

He said 31 policemen at the Nilai district police headquarters (IPD) who were identified at close contacts of the detainees had also been screened and were now under self-quarantine.

The Nilai IPD and administrative building have also been sanitised and are now in operation, he added. — AFP