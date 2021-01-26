Tok Mat says a divided Umno will only end up hurting its own

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that if the situation were allowed to deteriorate, only Umno and the Malays would end up being the casualties at the end of the party’s upheaval. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has sounded the alarm about the possible repercussions should the party split as a result of the internal turmoil that has been widely reported of late.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar, fondly known as Tok Mat, said that if the situation were allowed to deteriorate, only Umno and the Malays would end up being the casualties at the end of the party’s upheaval.

“No one will benefit from Umno's split and no one will win.

“I worry that in the end, the victims will be Umno and the Malays,” he posted on his Facebook account earlier today.

He also called for Umno party members to treat their presidential institution with courtesy and respect.

Tok Mat added that despite different views and aspirations, the party needs to maintain its democratic image.

“My message is, let us never lose our respect for the institution of the president, which should be treated with courtesy and good manners.

“We can have different views, aspirations and image because Umno has democratic values, but do not allow this to lead to disputes that eventually divide Umno,” he said.

Yesterday, Seremban Umno chief Mustafa Salim denied urging Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down after a banner was put up allegedly by the constituency Umno division.

He said that it was actually a political provocation by certain unnamed quarters.

On January 15, Umno Pontian Youth chief Mohd Helmi Buang told Utusan Malaysia that Ahmad Zahid should take a break from leading the party.

The Johor Youth division chief added that other Umno veterans who have served for many terms should also take a break so the party can continue to pursue its current trajectory.