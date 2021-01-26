PM: Economic impact of Covid-19 among issues raised at Bumiputera Prosperity Council meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy is among the matters raised by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the maiden meeting of the Bumiputera Prosperity Council today. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy, including Bumiputera companies, is among the matters raised by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the maiden meeting of the Bumiputera Prosperity Council held virtually today.

The Prime Minister also stressed that strategic interventions were crucial to help Bumiputera companies seize the economic opportunities in the viable and high value-added sectors.

“Insya-Allah, the entrusted members of the Council, as well as its Steering Committee and Working Committee, are capable of coming up with ideas to enable accurate and strategic interventions to be taken to ensure Bumiputera economy remains resilient and competitive,” he said in a Facebook posting after attending the virtual meeting from his office in Putrajaya, today.

The Council is a platform for the government to empower the Bumiputera’s socio-economy which aims at boosting entrepreneurship development at various levels, with the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit taking the lead in the effort as the main coordinating agency.

The meeting also confirmed the Council’s establishment in terms of membership and terms of reference.

In the same posting, the Prime Minister said the meeting also confirmed the setting up of the Council’s Steering Committee and Working Committee which to be chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Teraju chief executive officer Md Silmi Abd Rahman, respectively.

He said the Council comprise 17 Cabinet ministers and notable Bumiputera figures including Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, Datuk Dr Mohd Karim Abdullah, Tan Sri Dr Rafiah Salim, Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor and Kamarul Azman Muhamed. — Bernama