After a year of fighting Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham says end nowhere in sight as he vows to soldier on

A mural depicting Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is pictured in Section 4, Kota Damansara July 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed sadness over the current Covid-19 situation in the country, despite having fought the outbreak since it began a year ago, on this day.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Noor Hisham reiterated his determination to fight the pandemic and called on all frontliners to remain focused.

He also called on members of the public to do their part to keep themselves safe.

“It saddens me today, that we have endured one year of fighting against Covid-19 in our country. The end is nowhere near to be seen. However, despite the mental and physical fatigue, we all need to soldier on. Everyone, no matter who you are, must shoulder this responsibility to save our country together.

“Comply with the SOPs, wear your face mask properly, wash your hands, and maintain physical distancing. Stay at home if you have no urgent matters outside. Together we can break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. We must be united and together we keep on fighting. InshaAllah,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Malaysia first recorded more than 3,000 cases on January 7 and hit its record high for daily cases on January 23 with 4,275 cases.

Hospitals have been inundated, forcing the Ministry of Health (MoH) to allow patients with mild symptoms to quarantine at home.

The government has even declared a state of Emergency that is slated to last until August 1 to fight the pandemic.

The MoH yesterday reported 3,346 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths but also reached a record high of 4,427 recoveries.

This brings the total cumulative active cases to 41,677 and deaths to 678, currently.

On January 25 last year, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country and traced back to three Chinese nationals who previously had close contact with an infected person in Singapore.