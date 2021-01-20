Deferment on repayment of Skills Development Fund Corp loans extended until March 31

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya October 28, 2020. -- Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) has agreed to extend deferment on repayment of Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) loans to eligible borrowers, by three months, until March 31.

Its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said this was due to some loan recipients impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and are still unable to service their loans.

Saravanan said borrowers of PTPK loans who are affected can submit applications for deferment on repayment via the prescribed form which can be filled at the PTPK website, until March 31

“This deferment involves loans totalling RM9,516,798.90 and will benefit 72,747 account holders,” he said in a statement here today.

He said KSM was very concerned and aware of the financial constraints and living difficulties faced by some PTPK borrowers who had lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, apart from those affected by the floods that hit several states recently.

For queries and more information borrowers can send e-mails to [email protected] or [email protected], Further information can also be obtained at PTPK’s official website at www.ptpk.gov.my. — Bernama