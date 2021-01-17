PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad positive for Covid-19

PAS vice-president and Dewan Negara lawmaker Idris Ahmad has tested positive for Covid-19. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — PAS vice-president and Dewan Negara lawmaker Idris Ahmad has tested positive for Covid-19, a report has said.

Local daily Harian Metro cited PAS Perak chief Razman Zakaria as confirming yesterday the test results for Idris.

Razman reportedly said that Idris had returned to his hometown in Perak after attending a “kenduri”, or feast, and meetings in several locations.

“However, the Perak Health Department contacted Idris yesterday afternoon to inform him that he was Covid-19 positive,” he was quoted saying to New Straits Times Press, the company which operates local newspapers Harian Metro, Berita Harian and New Straits Times.

Razman reportedly said that Idris is currently undergoing quarantine according to the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures.

Harian Metro said it is understood that Idris is currently undergoing treatment at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh, Perak.

Idris is not the only politician in recent weeks to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed had tested positive on January 9, while fellow ministers Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin also received positive test results on January 10 and January 12 respectively.

Deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin tested positive on January 13.

Also testing positive in recent weeks are Dengkil Assemblyman Adhif Shan Abdullah (on December 26), Kelantan’s Nenggiri elected representative Ab Aziz Yusoff and Gua Musang Umno youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani (both January 9), Kelantan’s Galas state assemblyman (Adun) Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11), Johor’s Parit Yaani state assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12), Kelantan’s Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13). Others who had tested positive recently include Tengku Razaleigh’s personal officer Mohd Lokman Abdul Ghani and Gua Musang deputy Wanita chief Ruhaida Abdul Hamid.

Last October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Deputy Environment and Water Minister and Dewan Negara lawmaker Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad tested positive for the virus.

Other politicians such as state assemblymen in Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Sabah and the political secretary to the higher education minister were also among those who tested positive for Covid-19 last year.