Kunak assemblyman tests positive for Covid-19

KUNAK, Oct 15 ― Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif has tested positive for Covid-19.

Norazlinah, in confirming this, said the results of her second test yesterday returned positive.

“I just got the call, and I am now receiving treatment at a hospital in Kota Kinabalu,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Norazlinah said she was not suffering from any Covid-19 related symptoms at the moment.

Norazlinah, prior to this, had been undergoing a 14-day self-quarantine after a close contact tested positive for the virus on October 1. ― Bernama