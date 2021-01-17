Health Ministry denies viral poster showing 5,122 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Utama June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The following is the 10pm update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news that has gone viral on social media.

The Health Ministry (MOH) has denied the authenticity of the poster showing 5,122 new Covid-19 cases today that went viral on social media.

Instead, only 3,339 new Covid-19 cases were recorded based on the daily media conference by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The MOH urged all irresponsible parties to stop spreading fake news from unverified sources that can cause confusion and concern among Malaysians. — Bernama