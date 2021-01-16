Jeffrey Kitingan, wife recover from Covid-19, allowed to go home

Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and Datin Seri Cecilia Kitingan left the hospital at 1 pm after being admitted since Jan 4 following positive Covid-19 test results on Jan 3. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and his wife have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) after recovering from Covid-19 today.

Jeffrey and Datin Seri Cecilia Kitingan left the hospital at 1 pm after being admitted since Jan 4 following positive Covid-19 test results on Jan 3.

“I am grateful for the job well done by our frontliners who have been working tirelessly, sacrificing their time and energy in this war against Covid-19,” he said in a statement, here today.

Jeffrey also thanked the medical team who had been treating them especially State Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, QEH director Dr William Gotulis, Infectious Disease Unit Chief Dr Lee Heng Gee and staff Dr Rachel, as well as all hospital staff who cared for them during their two-week stay at the hospital.

Earlier, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesman in a statement said 379 Covid-19 patients were discharged today.

The number of healed Covid-19 patients in Sabah currently stood at 38,989 people. — Bernama