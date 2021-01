According to the Health Ministry, total cumulative cases in the country were now 151,066 including 35,253 that were active and infectious. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― Malaysia reported 3,211 more Covid-19 infections today or just slightly under yesterday’s record high.

According to the Health Ministry, total cumulative cases in the country were now 151,066 including 35,253 that were active and infectious.

Eight more people have also died from Covid-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 586.

Selangor, Johor and Sabah were the states with the most new cases reported.

