Keep public parks open during MCO, KL MPs tell City Hall

People are pictured jogging at the Titiwangsa lake park in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Kuala Lumpur MPs have urged the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) yesterday to reverse its decision to close all public parks and playgrounds throughout the movement control order (MCO).

The nine MPs in a joint statement said that the city council’s decision was not in line with the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech, who had earlier announced that members of the public are allowed to jog and cycle during the MCO period.

“The prime minister said that isolation for a long period of time can put pressure on mental health and citizens are allowed to leave the house for recreational purposes with household members only, and allowed to carry out sports activities such as jogging or cycling.

“For Kuala Lumpur residents, public parks are the most suitable, controlled and safe environment to carry out these activities in accordance with all the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Security Council (NSC).

“In fact, all these public parks are located near residential areas,” they said.

The MPs are Tan Kok Wai (DAP-Cheras), Fahmi Fadzil (PKR-Lembah Pantai), Teresa Kok (DAP-Seputeh), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PKR-Setiawangsa), Fong Kui Lun (DAP-Bukit Bintang), Datin Tan Yee Kew (PKR-Wangsa Maju), Hannah Yeoh (DAP-Segambut), Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Kepong) and P. Prabakaran (PKR-Batu).

The MPs also urged the City Hall to discuss with NSC to come with stricter SOPs in order to enable the use of the public parks for the sake of the Kuala Lumpur residents’ mental well-being.

Yesterday, DBKL said all public parks and playgrounds under its jurisdiction would immediately be closed until further notice amid the second MCO.

A similar decision was also taken by Perbadanan Putrajaya, the local council for the administrative capital.