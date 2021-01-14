Former lord president Salleh Abas tests positive for Covid-19

Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas speaks to reporters at his home in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 14 — Former Lord President Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas has tested positive for Covid-19.

President and Chief Executive Officer of as-Salihin Trustee Berhad, Abdul Aziz Peru Mohamed said Mohamed Salleh, who is also chairman of the trust, is being treated at the intensive care unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

His condition is reported to be stable.

“However, the hospital is taking precautions due to Tun’s age. Let us all pray for the best of health for our beloved Chairman. May Allah provide healing and ease all matters,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Health Director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus confirmed that Mohamed Salleh, 91, is being treated at HSNZ.

No further details, however, were given. — Bernama