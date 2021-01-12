MCMC claims now-suspended official Twitter account was hacked

MCMC said it has temporarily suspended the account and advised the public not to believe a series of obscene and childish tweets dating back to 2014 which surfaced today. — Screengrab from Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has denied posting a series of obscene and childish tweets dating back to 2014 which surfaced today, saying its official Twitter account of @SKMM_MCMC had been hacked.

In a statement late tonight, the commission said it has temporarily suspended the account and advised the public not to believe the tweets.

“Please be informed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) official Twitter account @SKMM_MCMC was hacked by irresponsible parties.

“Following that, the official Twitter account of the commission @SKMM_MCMC is now temporarily suspended.

“The public is advised not to be influenced by the suspicious, obscene and defamatory messages that have been uploaded to the account, which were NOT issued by MCMC,” it said in the statement issued by its Communications Department tonight.

Malaysian Twitter users today re-quoted and screengrabbed tweets from the MCMC account sent before December 31, 2014, which largely comprised childish and obscene comments, indicating that a different person was handling the account then.

A Twitter user @Nazruihakim has since admitted that he sold his old Twitter account with a following of more than 50,000 when he was 15 or 16 years old without scrubbing it.

This comes on the heels of a warning issued by MCMC to social media users that it plans to police all posts closely for misinformation and content that is offensive to race, religion and royalty.

MCMC reminded social media users to employ polite language and that action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing content that is offensive and false.