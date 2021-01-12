MCMC monitoring misinformation, offensive language online

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is monitoring social media closely for misinformation and content that is offensive to race, religion and the royalty (3Rs). — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — Following the announcement of the State of Emergency and movement control order (MCO), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is monitoring social media closely for misinformation and content that is offensive to race, religion and the royalty (3Rs).

In a statement today it said that action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing content that is offensive and false.

MCMC reminded social media users to be courteous in their language.

“Avoid wild speculation and spreading fake news that could lead to disharmony,” it said, while adding that energy would be better spent on containing the spread of Covid-19 and helping flood victims.

MCMC said the public can report an offensive post via WhatsApp: 016-220 6262, e-mail: [email protected] or https://sebenarnya.my/salur/. — Bernama