Hamzah third minister to test positive for Covid-19 after Tok Pa, Rina Harun

Early this morning the Health Ministry revealed that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin had tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin has become the latest in a string of Cabinet members to test positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the Home Ministry revealed that Hamzah had been screened yesterday, and early this morning the Health Ministry released that he had tested positive for the virus.

“Therefore, Hamzah will be undergoing a quarantine period subject to Health Ministry’s guidelines and its close monitoring,” read the statement.

The statement also asked all those who came into close contact with Hamzah from January 8 until 11 to present themselves to a district health office for Covid-19 screening.

Two days ago, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed tested positive for Covid-19. This was followed by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun who tested positive yesterday.

The two had been in attendance at a Cabinet meeting on January 6 along with Hamzah.

Earlier today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that all Cabinet ministers have been tested for Covid-19 and only three tested positive.

He added that his ministry is still conducting a risk assessment on the matter before releasing further instructions.