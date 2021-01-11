PM Muhyiddin to chair inaugural Johor Perikatan liaison committee meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to chair the inaugural Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) state liaison (BPN) committee meeting in Putrajaya tomorrow.

The meeting is expected to set the direction for a massive nationwide plan that will focus on helping to restore the lives of those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a PN Johor spokesperson through this first meeting, Muhyiddin who is PN as well as Johor BPN chairman, is also expected to announce on the PN state level structural organisation.

“The meeting will also formulate, list and coordinate all party programmes and activities with the appointment of parliamentary and constituency coordinating committee members,” he told Bernama, here, today.

In addition, the formation of a structural alliance comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS as well as the planned PN programmes and activities are expected to be the model for other states to follow especially in conducting programmes or activities in the respective states.

“As a coalition of new political parties leading the federal government, all programmes will focus on helping the people, especially the B40 and M40 groups which will further strengthen cooperation between the parties and PN’s position as the ruling party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said the details of the meeting were being discussed by the representatives of Bersatu and PAS.

“In the meeting, we will form a joint committee where a deputy chairman, secretary and committee members will be appointed.

“This meeting is important because the two parties (Bersatu and PAS) are trying to adapt to each other, and discuss appropriate strategies for Johor,” he told Bernama when contacted, here, today.

According to Abdullah, through this meeting they will seek for a strategy and approaches that are suitable for both parties to be in line with the political situation in Johor.

He said five top PAS Johor leaders including himself and five Bersatu Johor leaders including Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, are expected to sit in the meeting.

When asked if Umno would be included in the meeting, Abdullah replied in the negative.

“Umno will not be involved but PAS will continue to be in Muafakat Nasional (MN) with Umno.

“With Bersatu, our relationship is through PN, with Umno it is through MN. Our relations with Umno is still good,” said Abdullah.

On Jan 5, PN appointed 14 state liaison committee (BPN) chairmen including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Johor BPN chairman as announced by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin through a statement on his Facebook page. — Bernama