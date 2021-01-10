Contractor’s vehicle shot by unknown party in Besut

Generic picture of the PDRM logo as seen at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BESUT, Jan 10 — A four-wheel-drive vehicle belonging to a contractor was shot several times by unknown parties at about 5.45am today.

Sources said the 34-year-old victim was inside his home during the incident and went outside after hearing what sounded like an explosion near the Toyota Hilux parked in front of the house in Kampung Padang Luas, Jertih here.

The victim then found several bullet holes on the windshield, bonnet and the roof of the vehicle.

He later lodged a police report for fear of his personal and family’s safety.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report.

He said a police forensic team inspected the scene and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 for discharging firearms outside of a shooting range. — Bernama