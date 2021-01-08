Khairy: Malaysia can use Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine now as conditional registration granted

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during the launch of the Malaysia Grand Challenge in Putrajaya January 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Malaysia will be able to use the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 upon the expected arrival of its first batch in the country next month, following a conditional approval for the vaccine by a government regulator.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced on Twitter that the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has given its conditional registration for the vaccine, noting that this information was conveyed to him by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“I was just informed by @DGHisham that NPRA has given conditional registration for the Pfizer vaccine. We are still waiting for a few additional info from Pfizer but this means it can be used in Malaysia. Congratulations NPRA on the quick registration,” the minister of science, technology and innovation wrote in a brief tweet.

