Malaysia records new daily high of 2,593 Covid-19 cases, 965 from Selangor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysia reported a new record high of 2,593 Covid-19 cases today, with 965 detected in Selangor, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The latest daily addition is 68 cases more than the country’s previous record high of 2,525 cases, which was recorded on December 31 last year.

After Selangor, the states with the highest number of new cases were Johor and Sabah.

In a press conference this evening, Dr Noor Hisham said four more deaths were recorded while the total number of infections now stands at 125,438.

“There are 24,347 active cases with 141 patients being treated in intensive care and 67 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said.

MORE TO COME