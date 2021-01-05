MACC must probe aborted KL-Singapore HSR deal, says DAP

Lim Guan Eng said MACC must investigate the cancelled Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project to demonstrate its independence. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must investigate the cancelled Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project to demonstrate its independence, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The former minister was referring to Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung’s remarks that the project was cancelled due, among others, Malaysia’s attempt to do away with the jointly-tendered asset company (AssetsCo).

“The question is whether MACC will also act professionally and independently by investigating the cancellation of the KL-Singapore HSR due to the Malaysian government’s refusal to abide by the international tender process?” he said.

Yesterday, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted that he had pushed for the joint asset management company involving both firms to avoid any possible abuse or irregularity.

The HSR project had been initiated during Najib’s time as prime minister and suspended by the Pakatan Harapan administration that won the 2018 general election.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed previously argued that a joint asset company would lead to costs outside what the government could afford.