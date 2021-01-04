Jalan Kuantan-Segamat reopened this evening, say police

Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan that was closed since last Friday following landslides at two locations, has been reopened today. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUANTAN, Jan 4 — Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan that was closed since last Friday following landslides at two locations, has been reopened this evening, said Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof.

The reopening, however, involves only one lane at both landslide locations, at Kilometre (KM) 63 and KM 73 and the public is urged to obey the instructions of officers on duty to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“They are also advised to be careful throughout their journey due to wet road conditions and rainy weather at the locations,” he said in a statement today.

The Jalan Kuantan-Segamat was closed from 10 am last Friday after landslides occurred at two locations that are part of the federal road upgrade (Gambang, Kuantan to Segamat Johor phase 1) project area.

The landsides are believed to have happened because of continuous rain that caused a large hole to form at the side of the road at KM63 while swift flowing water caused sediment build up across both lanes at KM73. — Bernama