Melaka hopes HSR project will continue, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the HSR termination had slightly disrupted the state’s development plan, including the construction of a new economic corridor, the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone. — Picture from Twitter/Bernamadotcom

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 3 — The Melaka government today expressed the hope that the recently terminated Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project would still be continued to revive the state’s tourism and economic sector.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the termination had slightly disrupted the state’s development plan, including the construction of a new economic corridor, the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) worth about RM100 billion.

“When this project is cancelled, I feel that it was a bit ‘unfortunate’ for Melaka in terms of economy because before this we were confident that if the HSR has its station in Melaka, it will definitely be a hub that can provide abundant benefits to all.

“Definitely the whole master plan (state development) that we have planned before, will (be changed) and not include this HSR project,” he told reporters after attending the Masjid Tanah UMNO division delegates meeting here today.

He said although the HSR project was terminated, the M-WEZ project, which would be developed on an area of 6,070 hectares from Umbai to Tanjung Bruas, would still continue. — Bernama