UK wants to strengthen trade, investment with Malaysia post-Brexit, says British high commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The UK wants to strengthen its trade and investment ties with Malaysia as it emerges from the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, 2020, said British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay.

The diplomat said he is confident that the UK’s bilateral relationship with Malaysia and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) will continue to grow from strength to strength through the country’s application to become a Dialogue Partner of the regional body.

“Last month (November), we held the inaugural meeting of the UK-Malaysia Joint Committee on Bilateral Trade and Investment Cooperation — which is the first of its kind between our two countries.

“The Joint Committee has commissioned six working groups to strengthen bilateral cooperation and improve market access in areas such as education and legal services,” he was quoted as saying in a statement made available to Bernama by the British High Commission in Malaysia.

The European Union is a Dialogue Partner of Asean. Leaving the EU, the UK has submitted its application to become Asean’s Dialogue Partner in June. The UK already has a dedicated Ambassador to Asean.

Reflecting on year 2020, Hay said he is thankful of the UK-Malaysia relationship, which is built on a very strong foundation, and that has helped the High Commission to weather the impact of the pandemic.

The High Commissioner said when global travel became increasingly restrictive, his office immediately shifted into gear to advise British travelers to return to the UK while they still can.

“We had to engage stakeholders at all levels on important issues affecting our mutual interest. This included a meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as well as other key contacts across different areas of our work,” he said.

Hay said in the run-up to the UK hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 next year, the High Commission had organised digital campaigns and webinars in Malaysia to discuss climate change, biodiversity and wildlife.

“I’ve also had many online meetings, including with our Chevening scholars, journalist groups, the science and tech community,” he said.

Commenting on year 2021, Hay said it is an important year to build back better – economically and sustainably. — Bernama