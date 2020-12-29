Covid-19: 4,308 visitors from red zones undergo risk assessment in Terengganu

Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus says as a result of the screening, a total of 21 individuals were confirmed positive for Covid-19 and six of the 433 close contacts were also found to be positive. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 29 ― A total of 4,308 individuals from Covid-19 red zones who visited Terengganu have undergone a risk assessment at clinics and hospitals in the state since the lifting of the restriction on inter-state and inter-district travel on December 7.

Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said all the individuals came voluntarily.

“As a result of the screening, a total of 21 individuals were confirmed positive for Covid-19 and six of the 433 close contacts were also found to be positive.

“The total number of positive cases is 27. All of them have been hospitalised while all close contacts have been quarantined either at home or at the quarantine centre provided by the department,” she said in a post on her official Facebook account.

She said these people should be praised for helping to prevent infection in the community.

“Imagine if the 27 positive cases were not detected early. Of course they will spread it to family or co-workers,” she said. ― Bernama