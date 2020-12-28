National Tourism Policy to be driving force for Sabah rural tourism development, say industry players

The National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 is expected to be a driving force for the development of rural tourism especially in Sabah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — The National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030, which was launched last Wednesday, is expected to be a driving force for the development of rural tourism especially in Sabah, said Mesilou Atamis Homestay Association chairman Azizul Julirin.

Azizul said in enhancing cultural, art, heritage, recreational and other eco-tourism products available in the countryside areas, rural tourism would be profitable to the people in the areas and this would subsequently contribute to the state’s economic growth.

“The launch of the NDP is timely. Rural tourism operators, especially in Sabah, were severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and they need clearer directions to help motivate them in promoting and reviving domestic tourism in particular,” said Azizul who has been actively involved in the rural tourism industry.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in launching the NDP online on December 23 said the policy aims to ensure continuity of the country’s tourism industry as well as bring back Malaysia as the preferred tourism destination at the global level.

This would be achieved by strengthening competitiveness, encouraging sustainable and inclusive tourism sector development as well as planning for future disasters.

He said the policy would be implemented through six main strategic thrusts, namely transformation of governance, creating an inclusive tourism investment zone and intensifying digitisation in the tourism sector.

In addition, the core thrusts involve enriching tourists experience and satisfaction, strengthening commitment to sustainable tourism and increasing human capital capacity in all tourism sub-sectors.

Meanwhile, Coalition of Sabah Rural Tourism Association president Walter Kandayon said, the core thrusts outlined in the policy, especially in increasing human capital capacity, was appropriate as it was necessary to produce more highly skilled workers in the sector.

Walter said, courses in the tourism field such as hospitality, financial management, marketing and promotion are very much needed especially in Sabah to achieve the objectives.

In a related development, Walter said, the quality of infrastructure facilities such as road and internet networks in Sabah rural areas, would have to be improved as most of the hidden gem destinations in the state are located in these areas.

In addition, areas with forests in the state, also have the potential to be used as research tourism products which could attract more researchers to come to Sabah, he said. — Bernama