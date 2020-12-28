Health D-G says hospital beds only at 59pc capacity, but mulling home quarantine for Covid-19 positive cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today assured Malaysians that government hospitals are capable of treating Covid-19 cases even as new infections continue to top the 1,000-mark daily.

Dr Noor Hisham said hospitals are currently at 59 per cent of their bed capacity.

However, he said the Health Ministry is considering letting people diagnosed with Covid-19 spend their quarantine at home instead.

He added that it would be subject to several factors, including the size of the house and the ability of officials to monitor the patient’s health progress.

“Our policy is still the same. We will quarantine positive patients in the PKRC or hospitals, but we are considering whether we can quarantine positive patients at home,” he said in a news conference broadcasted from Putrajaya this evening.

PKRC is the Malay abbreviation for the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres.

