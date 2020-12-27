Penang CM says still waiting for Kedah to send official word about water claims

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during a press conference at Komtar, George Town December 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — The Penang government is ready to face any action by the Kedah government over the issue of raw water charges claims.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said no formal discussions had taken place between the two parties since the issue was raised.

“We are waiting for action from Kedah because now it’s only been reported in the newspapers (media). There has been nothing official, so we will wait,” he told reporters after the ground-breaking ceremony at the Residensi Bukit Gelugor project site, here, today.

“The Menteri Besar is not interested in contributions but only wants raw water charges and we do not agree to that,” he said.

The Kedah government had previously demanded that Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) pay raw water charges of RM50 million a year but Penang remained adamant in refusing to pay the charges.

This is due to Penang’s stand which is in line with international law that it has right to use water from the Ulu Muda River from its side of the border. — Bernama