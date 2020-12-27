Many complaints lodged over police not taking action against drug, gambling syndicates, says police’s compliance dept

Royal Malaysia Police’s Department of Integrity and Compliance Standards (JIPS) has received many complaints from the public on the police not discharging their responsibilities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Department of Integrity and Compliance Standards (JIPS) of the Royal Malaysia Police received many complaints from the public on the police not discharging their responsibilities as law enforcers in the country.

Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the cases that were allegedly not taken action, included against drug trafficking and gambling syndicates, despite reports lodged.

He said there were complaints of police chiefs not taking action over reports lodged by the public and allowed the crime to happen in their respective areas.

There are claims of district police chiefs who conspired with drug trafficking and gambling syndicates, and getting rewards for that, but when we checked, no reports (on drug trafficking and illegal gambling) were lodged in the affected areas, he told Bernama.

He said the issue of misconduct and integrity among members of the police force continues to be raised by the public, despite many disciplinary action taken against the offenders since 1986.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation (JSJN) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the department would not compromise with any officers and personnel who associate themselves with drug syndicates.

“I cannot deny that there are policemen involved in selling ketum ... we have received report on this matter and the individuals concerned will be charged in court,” he said. — Bernama