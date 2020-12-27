Helicopters deployed in search for drowned victim at Pantai Jambu Bongkok, Marang

The Fire and Rescue Department Air Unit air search covered a 24km distance along the coast from Jambu Bongkok to Kuala Dungun. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MARANG, Dec 27 — The search and rescue for Wan Nashaifudin Wan Latif, 48, feared drowned at Pantai Jambu Bongkok here, continues today with the deployment of helicopters.

Marang district police chief, DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the one-hour air search which started at 12.50pm covered a 24km distance along the coast from Jambu Bongkok to Kuala Dungun.

“The search conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit also monitored up to eight km to the middle of the sea. We could get a very clear view from above, but there is still no sign of the victim,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

Wan Nashaifudin, a resident of the Baitul Cakna Centre in Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu, is feared drowned during an outing at the beach with six friends, at about 6.30pm last Friday.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and a search operation was mounted soon after JBPM received an emergency call at 6.37pm.

Mohd Zain said the search would continue this evening with the use of six JBPM jet skis, two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) boats and a helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police Air Wing Unit. — Bernama