Royal Selangor Golf Club reports ninth Covid-19 case, asks members to get tested

Those who had visited Royal Selangor Golf Club on December 20 are advised to get tested. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 —The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) has had its ninth case of Covid-19 reported today.

A club notice sighted by Malay Mail indicated a member who played golf on December 20 has been tested positive and provided the member’s timeline of movement within the club on that day.

“If you were at the club on the above date and time and think that you may be at risk, please arrange for a Covid-19 test for yourself. Most private hospitals offer a drive-through test.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and taking all necessary precautionary measures with close contact tracing with this member and all those who played in that same flight,” the RSGC notice read.

According to the notice, the member, dubbed C9 for Case number nine, arrived at the club at 2.50pm, took a trolley from the Caddy Master at 3pm, registered at the front office area at 3.10pm then teed off from the first hole at 3.25pm.

Upon returning from playing nine holes, C9 used the shoe cleaning station at the 1st New Starter Hut and returned the trolley to the Caddy Master and left the club at 5.40pm without going to the food and beverage areas.

Yesterday, three golf clubs Kelab Rahman Putra, Sungai Long Golf and Country Club and Impian Golf and Country Club reported cases of Covid-19.

They join TPC KL, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club in Bangi and Staffield Country Resort who have all been affected by a member of staff infected by Covid-19.

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) honorary secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ahmad told Malay Mail yesterday that he wants all clubs to be stricter in enforcing the SOPs as some had been stubborn in adhering to the guidelines provided by MGA.