Former Johor Speaker Mohamad Aziz buried

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad sprinkles rose water on the grave of former Johor Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz in Johor Baru December 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — Former Johor State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz, who died due to old age and kidney problem yesterday, was buried at the Bukit Aliff Muslim Cemetery here at about 10am today.

The remains were brought to the cemetery after the funeral prayer which was held at his residence at Taman Nong Chik here and was led by Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) adviser Datuk Noh Gadut.

At the cemetery, the reading of the “talkin” (prayer for the deceased) was led by the Chief Imam of Johor Makhadzir Abdan Al-Hafiz and among those present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and the State Secretary, Datuk Azmi Rohani.

Mohamad, 80, who was Johor Assembly Speaker from 2013 to 2018, was former Parit Yaani Assemblyman and also Sri Gading Member of Parliament. He died at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here at 9.50pm yesterday.

A former Sri Gading Umno division leader, he was the party’s deputy permanent chairman from 2008 until 2018.

Meanwhile, Mohamad’s eldest son, Abdul Shukur, when met by reporters, said his father was admitted to HSI for kidney problems about a week ago and started losing his appetite two days ago.

On behalf of his father, Abdul Shukur apologised for any wrongs that his old man had done, or hurt the feelings of others, especially during his involvement in politics.

“I also thank those who prayed for my father,” he added. — Bernama