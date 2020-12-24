Covid-19: Jaya Grocer Glo Damansara, Wisma 99 Speedmart staff test positive

Jaya Grocer and 99 Speedmart both announced Covid-positive cases today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Retail chains Jaya Grocer and 99 Speedmart have separately announced that they have one staff each who tested positive today for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, supermarket chain Jaya Grocer’s management Trendcell Sdn Bhd said that one staff member at its Glo Damansara outlet in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur tested positive for Covid-19 on December 24 (today).

“Please note that this staff member has not been on-site since December 18, 2020.

“As a precautionary measure, we will be closing Jaya Grocer Glo Damansara from today, December 24, 2020, until further notice. All staff from Jaya Grocer Glo Damansara will undergo the swab test today,” it said in the statement.

The company said it has already started cleaning and sanitising Jaya Grocer Glo Damansara in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

“The safety of our customers and staff remains our utmost priority. We will continue to keep you informed via social media,” it said.

Separately, mini market chain 99 Speedmart said one of its employees working at the 10th floor of Wisma 99 Speedmart — which is located in Klang, Selangor — tested positive today for Covid-19.

According to 99 Speedmart’s management, the employee had informed management on December 22 (Tuesday) that she was experiencing symptoms of a fever and she had immediately arranged to take a Covid-19 test on that day itself, with the results returning positive this morning (December 24).

“The employee has not reported to work at Wisma 99 Speedmart since Tuesday (December 22, 2020). Close contacts of the employee have been instructed to undergo immediate Covid-19 testing,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

The company said it had immediately notified the Health Ministry (KKM) upon confirmation of the Covid-19 case, and that deep cleansing and disinfection throughout the building has already started and been completed today.

“To ensure the safety of our employees and adhere to precautions, Wisma 99 Speedmart will be closed until this Sunday (December 27, 2020) while awaiting further instructions from KKM.

“Arrangements are currently being made to have all employees to undergo Covid-19 testing over the next two days, and are instructed to work from home as long as the building remains closed,” it said.

The company added that it will continue to monitor the situation with the respective authorities and will provide updates if necessary.