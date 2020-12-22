No new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today as Uggah resumes SDMC duties ahead of schedule

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters in Kuching July 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who resumed his duties today after being on medical leave since Nov 17 following a minor operation to unblock an artery.

He was supposed to take a two-week extended leave from Dec 18 until the end of the year, and when asked by reporters, he only replied that he missed everyone and thanked everyone for their prayers.

Speaking at the regular press conference for Covid-19 updates, Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister, informed that the total number of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 1,090.

“There were four cases of recoveries and discharges today from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“As of today, 1,060 or 97.25 per cent of total cases have recovered or have been discharged.

“A total of 11 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, seven are at SGH, three in Sibu Hospital, and one in Miri Hospital,” he said.

Uggah added that there were two new persons-under-investigation (PUI) reported for the day, both still awaiting their lab test results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 11,073 to-date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there were 375 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Tuesday. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,481 individuals at 42 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 42,444.

Sibu and Kuching districts remain as yellow zones as there were three locally transmitted cases reported in the last 14 days, with two cases in Sibu and one in Kuching. The other 36 districts remain green.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchaged at 19 or 1.74 per cent of total cases. ― Borneo Post