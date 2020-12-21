Muda demands party to be registered by RoS, threatens legal action if further delay

Earlier today Muda members and around 100 supporters went to the RoS’ headquarters in Putrajaya to hand over the legal letter demanding for Muda’s registration as a political party be expedited immediately. ― Picture courtesy of Muda

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has appointed several prominent lawyers in its efforts to ensure the party is registered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

They include former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and former Malaysian Bar president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan.

“Muda’s registration process as a legal party began on September 17, but until today we have not received any update on the party’s registration,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today Muda members and around 100 supporters went to the RoS’ headquarters in Putrajaya to hand over the legal letter demanding for Muda’s registration as a political party be expedited immediately.

“The right of every citizen to form an association is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution, and any delay from the RoS is a denial of this right for Muda and its supporters.

“Muda is not asking for any special treatment from the RoS. The delay in registering the party is unacceptable, especially when no reason or excuse was ever given in all communications between both sides,” it said.

Muda cited how the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition only took three days to register, while Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia took 30 days to do so during the former BN administration.

“Muda hands over the issue of registering the party entirely to the law of the land, and urges the RoS to immediately approve its application to become a legitimate political party in Malaysia,” it said.

Similarly, Tommy’s firm Tommy Thomas’ Advocates and Solicitors called the delay inordinate on RoS’ part and unreasonable.

“It is irrational and a breach of our client’s legitimate expectations to be treated fairly. Your tardiness is inimical to good faith.

“It also constitutes a violation of our client’s right to form an association under Article 10(1)(c) of the Federal Constitution,” said the firm in its letter dated today.

It recounted the sequence of events leading up to the present, following the party’s application on September 17.

On September 28, the RoS requested that several Muda representatives come in where they were informed that the party’s constitution required amendments.

The amendments were subsequently sent in on October 3, and on November 25 the RoS required the representation to provide their respective bankruptcy status from the Insolvency Department, which was submitted on the same day itself.

The firm said that if no action was forthcoming by the RoS to register Muda within the next seven days, then the firm will commence legal action against it and Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin for the necessary relief.