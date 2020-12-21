Malaysia won’t close doors to returnees from UK, says Dr Noor Hisham after new Covid-19 strain sends jitters across the world

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry is watching the developments of this new virus strain very closely, and assured Malaysians that quarantine is still compulsory for all incoming travellers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Returnees from the United Kingdom will be allowed entry into Malaysia even after a new and highly infectious Covid-19 strain emerged there.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry is watching the developments of this new virus strain very closely, and assured Malaysians that quarantine is still compulsory for all incoming travellers.

“We’re watching this situation closely. For now all those returning from the UK must be tested as usual and they will be required to undergo the 10-day quarantine period.

“Even if they’ve done the test and it’s negative, they must still do the 10 days, as we know within that period we should be able to detect the virus if it’s in the body,” he said in a news conference today broadcasted from Putrajaya.

