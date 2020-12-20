Prasarana offers My30 special package starting tomorrow

Prasarana has launched the ‘My30 Plus 30 – Buy 1, Free 1’ package for the purchase of My30 unlimited travel pass. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — In an effort to encourage domestic tourism, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has launched the ‘My30 Plus 30 – Buy 1, Free 1’ package for the purchase of My30 unlimited travel pass which will be available from tomorrow until March 31, 2021 .

Prasarana, in a statement today, said that Rapid KL train and bus service users can use the free package for renewal next month and the redemption period is between Jan 15 to March 31, 2021.

Users can purchase the My30 at all customer service counters at Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), KL Monorail and bus rapid transit (BRT) stations in addition to eight selected bus hubs at Pasar Seni, KLCC, Section 2 Shah Alam, Greenwood, Sri Nilam, Sunway Pyramid, Pearl Point and Puchong Utama, it said.

“Redemption for this campaign, however, can only be made at two locations, namely, in the East Wing of KL Sentral station and Central Market,” it said.

This campaign will be on displays on LRT, MRT, monorail and bus trains, as well as other advertising platforms on Rapid KL-operated stations and its social media platforms.

This package is one of the initiatives announced by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri on Nov 23 as a domestic tourism recovery plan, led by the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia).

The My30 initiative offers unlimited travels via the LRT, MRT, KL Monorail and Rapid bus services in the Klang Valley at RM30 per month. — Bernama