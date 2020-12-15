PAS president arrives at Istana Kinta for audience with Perak Sultan (VIDEO)

A vehicle ferrying PAS Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang arrives at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 15, 2020. — Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Dec 15 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has arrived for his audience with the Perak Ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, at Istana Kinta here.

The Marang member of Parliament was seen entering the palace gates at 10.50am in his grey Mercedes-Benz sedan.

It is believed that Abdul Hadi’s audience today with the Ruler is to present his party’s views on the current political situation in the state.

On December 10, Abdul Hadi requested an audience with the Perak Sultan.

However, a source from the Palace revealed to the press that the Sultan had not consented to the audience.

Last Friday, Perak PAS publicly apologised for cancelling the audience with the Perak Sultan on December 8 over the appointment of mentri besar.

State PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunong Semanggol), Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama) and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah) apologised publicly during a joint press conference at their headquarters in Medan Istana here.

Initially, Razman said the PAS leadership had instructed them to cancel the audience.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the matter was to prevent an error during the lawmakers’ audience with Sultan Nazrin.

However, Razman later claimed that PAS had not received an official summons with Sultan Nazrin.