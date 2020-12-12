Police rubbish claims whole of Selangor under EMCO from today

The public is advised to remain calm and not to be easily influenced by fake news spread by irresponsible parties. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Dec 12 — The police have rubbished claims gone viral on social media that the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been imposed throughout Selangor effective today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin in a statement advised the public to remain calm and not to be easily influenced by fake news spread by irresponsible parties.

“The Selangor police contingent detected a fake news which went viral on social media, using local television news broadcast as the backdrop, with the headline: ‘EMCO in Selangor with immediate effect, beginning Dec 12, 2020, and all entry and exit points in Selangor are closed,” he said in a statement here today.

He also urged the public not to share any unverified information or spread any unauthentic news that could cause anxiety among the community and threaten public order. — Bernama