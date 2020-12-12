Jakim to meet celebrity preachers end of month

Celebrity preachers such as Syed Bakri Al-Yahya have come under increased scrutiny lately . — Picture from Instagram/pencetusummah_syed

KOTA BHARU, Dec 12 — A meeting between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and “celebrity” preachers will be held at the end of this month, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said the meeting was to convey a message of harmony from the government as well as to preserve the good name of the religious groups and Islam itself.

He said several issues that had arisen and sensationalised currently had given a bad image to Islam even though only few were involved.

“The ceremony was held to obtain relevant input, especially in the delivery of Islamic missions using the platform as a celebrity.

“We expect to gather this group of celebrity preachers at the end of December,” he said when met at the Fishermen Musaadah Contribution Ceremony at the Kijang State Assembly, here, today.

Also present was Kijang State Assemblyman, who is also the State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin.

He said this when asked to comment on an issue involving a participant in a Islamic missionary reality television programme whose issue is now hot with various allegations of sexual misconducts.

“We know that even if such a case is an isolated case, but when it involves a preacher, it will definitely give a bad image, especially to Islam,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Marzuk, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pengkalan Chepa, presented contributions to 250 fishermen in the Kijang state seat who could not go out to sea during the monsoon season.

He said the fishermen and farmers in two other areas, namely, the Panchor and Chempaka state seats would also receive assistance. — Bernama