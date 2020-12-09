Health Ministry: Four new clusters in Sabah, Johor, KL and Negri Sembilan

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced four more new Covid-19 clusters today, involving 52 cases of the novel coronavirus to date.

In a press conference today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah named two of the new clusters as the Kupi-Kupi cluster in Sabah and the Ikon Bantang Construction site cluster in Kuala Lumpur.

The remaining two clusters were dubbed the Bandar Impian cluster in Johor and the Jalan Kemang cluster in Negri Sembilan.

MORE TO COME