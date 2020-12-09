Don’t speculate on cause of Miri gas explosion, advises Sarawak transport minister

An explosion occurred at a government department office at Miri 101 Commercial Centre, Jalan Miri-Pujut. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Dec 9 ― State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin has advised against speculating on Monday’s gas explosion at the Forest Department office here, saying a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

“It is really important to let Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) and the professionals investigate and ascertain the cause of the explosion to enable precautionary steps to be taken to prevent a recurrence,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said a team from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) has joined Bomba and Sarawak Gas Distribution Sdn Bhd personnel to probe the incident.

“Please don’t speculate or spread rumours. Sarawak Gas is also keenly awaiting the investigation findings to enhance operations and safety,” Lee added.

The explosion, which occurred at Miri 101 Commercial Centre, blew off the glass walls of the Forest Department office and left one staff with first-degree burns.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting reminded Mirians to always be alert to possible gas leaks at home and to take precautionary measures such as ensuring rooms are well-ventilated.

“Alert the authorities immediately if you smell or suspect there is a gas leak,” he said. ― Borneo Post